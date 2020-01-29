Pine Ridge Elementary School in Harris Co. becomes 6th STEAM certified elementary school in Ga.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County elementary school is now the sixth elementary school in Georgia to receive Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) certification by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE).
Pine Ridge Elementary’s certification means that the school provides an integrated curriculum that is driven by exploratory project-based learning and student-centered development ideas and solutions.
“As a STEAM school, Pine Ridge Elementary (PRE) focuses on promoting the 21st century thinking skills of communication, creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration. Driven by project-based learning, students are exposed to career opportunities through real world problem solving and integrated instruction,” Principal Jackie Lintner shared.
“The hard work of Pine Ridge’s administration, faculty, staff, students, and all who supported this endeavor is to be commended. This type of certification will benefit students attending the school now, those who will attend in the future, and the community at large,” said Roger Couch, HCSD superintendent.
A STEAM certification team voted unanimously to award Pine Ridge with STEAM certification after preliminary hearing back in September 2019 and a meeting with parents and classroom observations on January 22.
An award ceremony will be held later in the school year where Pine Ridge will be presented with a STEAM certified banner.
