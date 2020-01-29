Quiet Thursday Ahead; Rain Returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday’s weather looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the lower 60s. Clouds will quickly increase on Friday with showers becoming likely at times, especially later in the day. Those clouds will hang around on Saturday with a slight chance of rain through the day - most will stay dry, however. For Super Bowl Sunday, the weather looks fantastic! Highs will be in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky and no chance of any rain. Monday, clouds will increase again, and then rain will be back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 60s. Some spots may even see the lower 70s next week. The weather looks to stay cool and unsettled as we end next week, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes!