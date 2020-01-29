Road work on Beaver Run Rd. in Columbus could impact traffic for a month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation works to make roads in Columbus and across the state safer.
A new project on Beaver Run Rd. near Psalmond Rd. is doing just that.
Starting Jan. 30, work will begin on Beaver Run Rd. at Psalmond Rd. as crews begin installing designated right turn lanes on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
These designated turn lanes will make traveling easier and safer for drivers turning onto Psalmond Rd.
Officials say the project is expected to be complete the beginning of March.
