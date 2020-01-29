Synovus creates new financial literacy program to educate on financial concepts, principles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus has created a new initiative to help people get their finances in order for the new year.
Raise the Banner is a new financial literacy program that kicked off Wednesday morning with a small ceremony in Uptown Columbus.
The program will provide classes geared at educating people about financial concepts and principles. According to Synovus, it will partner with schools, social service agencies, and other community organizations to educate individuals of all ages, from children in elementary school to senior adults.
“Financial illiteracy is a well-documented problem and a long-term challenge for individuals, communities, and the U.S. economy,” said Stelling. “Synovus was founded with a simple act of kindness more than 130 years ago and Raise the Banner is an extension of that kindness. It builds on Synovus’ expertise and team members’ passion for service to make a difference in community segments with needs for financial education.”
