911 texting to be available in Barbour County Feb. 1

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The ability to text 911 will soon be available in Barbour County, Alabama.
911 texting will become available February 1, 2020. Barbour County is joining 911 centers across the nation in the use of text messaging as another means to contact 911 centers and vice versa.
The Eufaula Police Department is reminding citizens to always call 911 and to send a text message if you can’t call. Placing a call to 911 is still the most efficient way to request help.
911 texting in Barbour County is in coordination with INDigital, the Alabama 911 Board, the Barbour County 911 Board and the 911 Center in Eufaula. INDigital built and operates the Texty platform, which provides service to 911 agencies throughout the country.
Over the past few months, dispatchers have been trained to become proficient in the use of Texty 911.
