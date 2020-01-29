Wet Wednesday Ahead

Thursday brings some more sunshine pushing us back into the 60s tomorrow afternoon before another round of rain moves our way again Friday. Showers look to hang around Saturday too before clearing out later in the day, and dry weather again for Sunday. So, can’t rule out some rain around through the afternoon on Saturday, but most of it should fade away throughout the day. The first week of February looks considerably warmer with highs nearing 70 and the potential for stormy weather by next Tuesday. We’ll fine-tune the timing on next week’s storms in the days ahead.