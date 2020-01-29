Woman pays off lunch debt for students at Park Elementary in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) -Students at Park Elementary School in Harris County don’t have to worry about any built-up lunch debt anymore.
Tawanna Jackson surprised students, teachers, and staff Tuesday by paying off the nearly $400 lunch debt that students had accrued over the year.
Jackson said she loves to give back and be a positive role model within the community. Her goal is to make a small difference to lighten the burden that others face.
"So, it's people like me, you, people who have hearts to step in, contribute small contributions, that's all it takes,” said Jackson. “That way it won't be such a lump sum off of one individual, one organization, or one entity."
Jackson also plans to contribute to the Muscogee County School District’s lunch debt. She said if people were to donate even $1 or $2, the community could wipe out lunch debut in Muscogee County schools.
