Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey grants nearly $280K for new Eufaula industrial park

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $280,000 in grant money to preserve jobs in Eufaula.
The $279,984 grant will be used to improve infrastructure in the Lakepoint Industrial Park, which is the home to Keystone Foods and Elm Machining.
“A solid infrastructure throughout Alabama is key to retaining and recruiting industry.” Gov. Ivey said. “Community Development Block Grant funds have been instrumental in helping many businesses and industries build or continue to thrive in our state, and I am pleased to help the city of Eufaula make these improvements to spur future success.”
One such improvement the city will make is improvements to the access road from U.S. Hwy. 431.
“Gov. Ivey’s commitment to creating and keeping jobs in Alabama is steadfast,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and assist in this venture.” The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant with funds from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city of Eufaula has pledged about $70,000 for the project.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.