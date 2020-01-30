Columbus singer recognized by Tyler Perry gets a call from RCA Records

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a long time coming, but Jamysa Lytes Hutchins knew one day that her change was going to come.
For Hutchins, the wheels started turning in the right direction while at a recent Tyler Perry stage play in the Fountain City.
Hutchins was singing in the audience and somehow mega media mogul Tyler Perry heard her voice and singled her out of the audience. He recognized her that night for her talented singing voice. But little did anyone know, a representative from RCA Record Label was also in the audience.
They want to make Hutchins’ name famous. News Leader 9/ WXTX Fox 54 was fortunate enough to be the one to surprise her with the news while she was busy waiting tables at Olive Garden. With the WTVM/WXTX cameras rolling, the manager led Hutchins in our direction and anchor Roslyn Giles proceeded to tell her that she had just gotten a call from RCA Records in Atlanta. They had a rep at the Tyler Perry show when she sang for him.
But the best part was that they wanted us to put her in contact with them to jump start your career.
Tears started rolling down Hutchins’ face, and she gave Giles the biggest hug as her co-workers watched the encounter, some crying, but everyone was extremely happy for Hutchins, whom they described as the most deserving person because of her willingness to help everyone.
Giles also told Hutchins there was another part to all of this: RCA was waiting on her phone call. She asked her manager if she could use her cellphone. The manager, replied, “yes.”
The gentlemen from RCA told her they wanted to ‘pick her up’. And Hutchins responded, “I am interested in being picked up!”
Overcome with emotions, Hutchins said, “I just got the shock of my life; is this really happening!"
Hutchins is now in the process of setting up a date and time to meet up with the record label and join the ranks of other RCA R&B and gospel artists like Gladys Knight, Rance Allen, Donnie McClurkin, Mary J. Blige, Boys II Men and Freddie Jackson.
If you’re not familiar with her voice, you will be very soon.