Flu remains widespread across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nowhere in Alabama is there an area free of significant flu activity, according to the latest Influenza Activity map generated weekly by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In fact, the map has remained mostly unchanged since mid-November when the flu became widespread.
The ADPH reports that more than half of all positive flu tests this season are in children and young adults under 25.
The state reports there have been three non-pediatric deaths reported this flu season.
On top of getting your flu shot, there are some other things you can do to prevent yourself from getting sick, like:
- Washing your hands
- Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough
- Disinfecting surfaces
- Staying home if you feel sick
If you are sick, stay at home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
