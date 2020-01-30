Ft. Benning Tax Center offering free tax prep to military families, retirees

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) -Tax season is here, and one local tax company is giving back to military families in a big way.
Fort Benning Tax Center plans to prepare tax forms and file them electronically for free. The service is available for soldiers, retirees, and family members.
Staff appointments are currently booked for tax help. Appointments can be made beginning Feb. 3 for Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., and on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins are available beginning at 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays, and Fridays. Only 20 walk-ins will be accepted per day.
Tax Center is located at 6930 Morrison Avenue, Building 130.
