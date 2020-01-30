Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon held at Columbus Convention & Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Representatives from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business previewed the Georgia Economic Outlook Thursday at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center.
An estimated 200 new jobs will come to Columbus in 2020, but the city’s economic growth rate will still be slower than Georgia’s. Dr. Jeff Humphreys said Fort Benning is the city’s largest economic source. He also gave some of the best pay raises for employees in 2019.
Humphrey said major closings will hurt the city’s chance for economic growth.
"Exile Technology closed its plant on Joy Road. That cost 250 direct manufacturing jobs, and the multiplier effects are even larger," said Humphrey.
Humphrey said Columbus has a relatively slow population growth, which can also halt Columbus’ economic development.
