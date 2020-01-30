Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped short of saying the Rooney Rule is not working. But he noted in his news conference ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Wednesday the league needs change to its minority hiring policy. The league requires teams to interview minority candidates. Only two African-Americans have been hired for 19 open head coaching spots over the past three years. The league has only two minority general managers among the 32 teams. Goodell also was optimistic about the progress made with the players' union in labor talks. The current 10-year deal expires in March 2021.
MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl 50 years after Chiefs coach Hank Stram cracked up the football world by agreeing to be wired for sound for the big game highlight film. And the way we think of highlights will never be the same. NFL Films took a risk in asking Stram to wear the microphone during Kansas City's 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4. It was the first time it had ever been done in the Super Bowl. What came out of it was video gold. The highlight video is now a classic. It's highlighted by Stram's stream-of-consciousness patter that was delivered to players, assistants and the refs. These days, highlight films are filled with players and coaches mic'd up, but few can do what Stram did the last time the Chiefs were in the big game.
MIAMI (AP) — Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal. She also hopes she's blazing a path for more to follow. Sowers says she feels like a broken record but will continue saying that the most important thing is that she not be the last woman or openly gay coach at the Super Bowl. Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers' dream growing up in Kansas and playing football in the yard with her twin sister. And yes, becoming an NFL head coach is on the San Francisco assistant's list.
DENVER (AP) — Mike Shanahan says watching his son Kyle win Super Bowl 54 would rank right up there with his first Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos in the 1990s. The elder Shanahan says he doesn't have any fatherly advice to impart to his son as Kyle prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. The younger Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator three years ago in Super Bowl 51 and he also was on the sideline for his father's trips to the Super Bowl as an assistant with the 49ers and as Denver's head coach.
MIAMI (AP) — It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game. Not this year. The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the most dynamic offense in the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers feature one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The men in charge of both units got interviews but were passed over. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with the Panthers, Browns and Giants during the team's bye before the playoffs. Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also interviewed with the Browns.
MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City's Travis Kelce and San Francisco's George Kittle are talkative tight ends at this year's Super Bowl who are among the most entertaining personalities in the NFL. They also could play big roles in who wins the big game Sunday. Kelce comes up with zany dances to celebrate his touchdowns that instantly go viral moments after he gets into the end zone. Kittle uses a celebratory gesture to honor a Mexican wrestler every time he makes a first down. The two say they love football and life in general. And it shows on and off the field.
MIAMI (AP) — It's no accident that the league's two fastest offenses are playing for the Super Bowl title as offenses seek more and more to get playmakers the ball in space rather than just up the middle with brute force. The Kansas City Chiefs with speedsters such as Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman were the NFL's fastest team this season. The San Francisco 49ers were only a tick behind thanks to players such as Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida. The speed will stress the defenses and will play a role in determining who wins the championship.
MIAMI (AP) — Regardless of your musical tastes it seems the Super Bowl halftime show has gone there. From marching bands to New Orleans jazz. From Latin and Caribbean vibes to Motown. From classic rock to country and pop to hip hop and rap. From the sublime (Tony Bennett) to the ridiculous (Janet Jackson's “uncovering”). From Michael Jackson's moonwalks to U2's majestic remembrance of the 9/11 victims. The halftime presentations have drawn nearly as much attention as the NFL championship game itself.