More than 250 coats taken to Valley Rescue Mission as part of WTVM Coat Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You still have time to gather new or gently used coats and donate them to the WTVM Coat Drive.
We are teaming up with Master Kleen and Kia Autosport to make a difference in our community by keeping people warm as cold days continue in the Chattahoochee Valley.
More than 250 coats from drop off locations have already been picked up and cleaned thanks to Master Kleen.
Now, the dry cleaning services has taken those coats and dropped them off at Valley Rescue Mission.
They say they are grateful for the outpouring of support.
“It’s a great feeling for everybody to participate and want to support those who are in need in our area. So we’re thrilled that we’ve had such an out pouring of support from all of our customers and the neighbors here in the community here in Columbus," said Rhonda Eysel, CEO of Master Kleen Dry Cleaners.
“We have individuals every single day that come into our mission looking for things just like this. By the end of this week, definitely these coats that were given and dropped off – they will be gone,” said Greg Wilson with Valley Rescue Mission.
The WTVM Coat Drive continues through Friday, Jan. 31. Click here for a list of drop off locations.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.