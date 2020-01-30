Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announces Teacher of the Year honorees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) announced the 56 teachers in the running for Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.
Each teacher had the opportunity to shake hands with Dr. David Lewis, Muscogee County School District superintendent, and members of MEEF.
The foundation wants the community to know that all 56 teachers are winners and should be proud to be considered an honoree.
“We are honored to be a part of partner with the school district and recognizing and rewarding these teachers,” MEEF Executive Director Marquette McKnight.
One teacher will be selected to be Teacher of the Year in May during an annual gala.
