Rain Returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will increase overnight across the Chattahoochee Valley as low pressure organizes in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers will break out across the area by Friday morning, and continue on & off throughout the day. Clouds will keep temperatures on the chilly side, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees.
Cloudy skies will hang around for Saturday, with spotty wrap-around showers possible Saturday evening. Gorgeous weather returns for Sunday with lots of sunshine & highs in the 60s.
Warming trend continues into next week ahead of the next storm system. Highs will cross the 70 degree mark midweek. Meanwhile, clouds return by Monday, with showers possible Tuesday & Wednesday. Thunderstorms are becoming increasingly likely next Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Sunshine & more seasonable temps return for the end of the week behind the front.
