Renown visual artist visits Park Elementary School in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An elementary school in Harris County had the opportunity to learn in a creative way on Wednesday.
Students at Park Elementary School in Hamilton experienced the Yarn Art Exhibition Lecture and Lesson by renown visual artist Annie Greene.
The presentation allowed integrates of STEAM-focuses curriculum.
“Everything that we have, art touches,” said Greene. “There is nothing that art is not a part of, our homes, our clothes that we wear, everything, all of these things are connected. So, we must have art into our lives and we must learn how to appreciate and enjoy it."
The event was sponsored by the Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
