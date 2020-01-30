Three north Columbus schools on lockdown after sighting of suspects

Northside High School currently on lockdown (Source: Amy Phillips)
By Alex Jones | January 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:58 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools in north Columbus are currently on lockdown: Northside High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, and North Columbus Elementary School.

Representatives with the Muscogee County School District say that two suspects involved in a non-school related incident were sighted in the vicinity of the school locations.

The perimeters of each school have been secured.

A large amount of Columbus Police Department officers are currently on the scene of Northside High School.

There have been no injuries or school-related incidents reported regarding this matter.

