Three north Columbus schools on lockdown after sighting of suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools in north Columbus are currently on lockdown: Northside High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, and North Columbus Elementary School.
Representatives with the Muscogee County School District say that two suspects involved in a non-school related incident were sighted in the vicinity of the school locations.
The perimeters of each school have been secured.
A large amount of Columbus Police Department officers are currently on the scene of Northside High School.
There have been no injuries or school-related incidents reported regarding this matter.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details as they become available.
