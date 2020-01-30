UCF looks to extend streak vs USF

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this season and 75 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.LEADING LAQUINCY: Laquincy Rideau has connected on 25.5 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He's also made 46.4 percent of his foul shots this season.