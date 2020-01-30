U.S. Marshals: Miss. man faked suicide to avoid rape charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a dinghy drifting off the shore of Orange Beach, Alabama, police found a note from a man accused of raping a 14-year-old more than a dozen times.
“If you find this, contact Melody Scott,” said the note, then listing a phone number. “My name is Jacob Scott, Jackson County.” Then under his social security number, it says, “I’m sorry.”
That was in July 2018, just before Jacob Blair Scott, 43, of Moss Point, was to be charged.
Jacob Scott was added to the United States Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted list Wednesday, as authorities say that he didn’t actually commit suicide. They say it appears he faked his own death.
“Jacob Scott stands accused of unspeakable crimes against a child,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. “The Marshals will leave no stone unturned until we bring him to justice.”
Scott faces 14 charges. He was out on bond and failed to appear for a court hearing.
There wasn’t much blood in the dinghy where the note was found, but there was an unspent bullet with blood on it, police said. There was a gun tied to the side of the dingy that police believe was placed there to look like Scott committed suicide.
And there was $45,000 missing from his bank account.
For a week, rescue workers and police searched the Gulf of Mexico for Scott’s body. He never floated to the top, which is said to be unusual for the Gulf.
What led police to believe Scott faked his death isn’t entirely clear, but they’re convinced enough to put the US Marshals on his trail.
Authorities describe Scott as 5-foot-10, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion, and a compass with feathers bearing the Bible verse Isaiah 6:7: "With it he touched my mouth and said, ‘See, this has touched your lips; your guilt is taken away and your sin atoned for.’”
Scott is an Army veteran with a Purple Heart, and Marshals said his military background may be the reason he’s been able to live off the grid. He is said to be a survivalist, and that he could be hiding out in remote areas.
The SunHerald reported last year that Scott’s 1994 Toyota 4-Runner was found in a parking lot of a park. Police found empty liquor bottles, a military bag, rope, money, Scott’s license and credit cards and his military dog tags.
Marshals have reported spottings of Scott in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana. His father also has lived in Texas at some point.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information, call 1-877-WANTED-2 or contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office.
