A Welcome Dose of Sun Before the Rain Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A welcome dose of sunshine to greet us again on Thursday along with some patchy fog, but no major issues weather-wise for the morning commute—just cold again! 30s will make way for 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, but the dry weather will be short-lived.
Another disturbance heads toward the Gulf Coast on Friday bringing off-and-on showers around again for the last day of January. The best rain coverage looks to be during the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds and rain will keep us on the cool side again with temperatures struggling to reach 50.
The weekend looks drier in comparison, though a few showers could linger on Saturday. Even for those who stay dry on Saturday, clouds will be stubborn to budge until sunshine returns in full on Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend look seasonable, but next week showcases a warming trend with highs nearing 70 in some spots. Clouds will slowly return on Monday before a potentially stormier pattern unfolds, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday through Thursday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.