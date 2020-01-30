A Welcome Dose of Sun Before the Rain Returns

The weekend looks drier in comparison, though a few showers could linger on Saturday. Even for those who stay dry on Saturday, clouds will be stubborn to budge until sunshine returns in full on Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend look seasonable, but next week showcases a warming trend with highs nearing 70 in some spots. Clouds will slowly return on Monday before a potentially stormier pattern unfolds, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday through Thursday.