West Point baseball coach remembers victim killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the victims in Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed nine people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.
Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa all lost their lives in the helicopter crash.
“I knew he was really close to Kobe Bryant. His daughter Alyssa and Gigi were really close friends," said Steven Brown, Associate Head Baseball Coach at Point University.
Brown has known Altobelli for 18 years.
“He was my role model. He was my role model. He was my inspiration to everything I do," Brown said.
Brown, who is originally from California, said he last talked to Altobelli on Friday.
“I actually picked up the phone to text him and while I was texting him, I just went blank. I went blank and I stopped texting him and I actually called his son, JJ, and his son JJ picked up the phone and I knew it in his voice that something bad happened," Brown explained.
He recalled the feeling being ‘gut-wrenching’ when he learned the news that his former coach was killed in the helicopter crash.
“I knew he was going up to LA to play or to watch Alyssa in her game and I just had a gut feeling he was on that chopper. I just knew it. He never said anything about it, but when I heard about the news I knew he was on there," Brown said.
Brown also coached alongside Altobelli.
“He was amazing. He, he inspired me to do what I’m doing, I mean truly. I mean, if it wasn’t for Coach Altobelli, I wouldn’t be coaching,” Brown tearfully said.
Brown said Altobelli was a true family man. Brown is focusing on helping the two children the Altobelli’s left behind, a son in his late 20s who played baseball at Oregon State, and a 15-year-old daughter.
“That’s probably the biggest thing that I took away from Altobelli was he was an amazing dad and that’s, that to me is the most special part about him," he said.
Brown has a way to keep Altobelli’s memory alive every time he steps on the baseball field.
“John Altobelli was number 14. I went into the office and I changed my number right then and there. And I’m forever going to wear number 14. So, every time I put on that jersey I’m going to think of him and coach my guys and care about my guys as much as he did," he explained.
Brown coaches Point University pitcher Adam Castillo who moved from California to West Point to play baseball. With his California roots, Castillo said he knew of Altobelli and that he was highly recommended as a coach.
“I know a lot about what Coach Altobelli taught without really getting to know him and just the great things that Coach Brown’s been able to give me that he gave to him," Castillo said.
Brown said he’s hoping he makes Altobelli proud.
“I know he’s looking down on me. I know he his,” Brown said.
Brown explained that Wednesday was a tough day for him because Orange Coast College had a baseball game. He said he normally would have called Altobelli the day after a game to ask him how it went.
