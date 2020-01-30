16-year-old Columbus girl reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently searching for a teenage girl who has been reported missing.
16-year-old McKenzie Walker was last seen in the 2100 block of Comer Ave.
Walker was last seen wearing a turquoise polo, tight black pants, white Nike Jordan tennis shoes and a black fanny pack around her waist.
She is 5′9″ tall and approximately 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
