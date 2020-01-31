Brookstone student helping young people in the Columbus community register to vote

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A student in Columbus is looking to help others around her register to vote.
Barbara Joy Tillman, a student at Brookstone School, goes out into the community with a few of her classmates to help register young people and even some adults.
The students are allowed to leave school by the head of the Upper School at Brookstone. He said it’s important for his students to give back and since Barbara Joy is a good student, he doesn’t have a problem with it.
Barbara Joy is headed to Kendrick High School next week.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.