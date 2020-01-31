Columbus fire and EMS chief retires after nearly 40 years of public service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly 40 years of public service, the Columbus fire chief and EMS chief is retiring.
Dozens of first responders and city leaders gather at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to celebrate Chief Jeffery Meyer on Friday.
Meyer also received a proclamation from the City of Columbus and Representative Sandford Bishop’s office. Meyer said he’s grateful to have worked with such a great staff for the last 38 years.
"It means a lot,” said Meyer. “It’s been a pleasure for me to serve the citizens of Columbus and the members of the department. And hopefully we had a vision and helped change a culture, and I owe a lot to the folks that worked for the department. I've got a great staff."
Deputy Chief Greg Lang will serve as interim chief until Meyer’s replacement is announced. Lang has served as deputy chief since December 2007.
