Columbus police host personal safety seminar in the wake of recent violence in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police hosted a special seminar Thursday night in the wake of the recent wave of violence in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The training course focused on personal safety and self-defense tactics and was open to the public. The course was held at the Columbus City Services Center.
People of all ages were in attendance to learn what to do if they are ever in a dangerous situation with a criminal.
"I hope that they think about their surroundings, think about what's going on, think about a plan of action if something were to happen to them while they're in the public,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren.
The funding for the event came from $1,000 left over from the grant connected to Academy Sports + Outdoors that involved Columbus police traffic stops in December.
