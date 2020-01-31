Columbus police searching for missing boy last seen near Stark Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing boy.
12-year-old Matthew Smith was last seen near Stark Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30.
Matthew was wearing a black hoodie-type jacket, red polo shirt, khaki pants, and gray and black Nike shoes. Matthew is 5’3” and weighs 155 pounds.
He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
