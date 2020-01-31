Dreary & Chilly End to January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last day of January brings another round of rain and clouds to wrap up the month, making for a dreary and chilly Friday. Temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than 50, and you’ll need the umbrella around through the evening, too. Though it won’t be a washout all day long, expect off-and-on periods of light rain into the afternoon with showers gradually breaking up tonight. Some lingering showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday, though most of us will just stay cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.