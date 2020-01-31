Dreary & Chilly End to January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last day of January brings another round of rain and clouds to wrap up the month, making for a dreary and chilly Friday. Temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than 50, and you’ll need the umbrella around through the evening, too. Though it won’t be a washout all day long, expect off-and-on periods of light rain into the afternoon with showers gradually breaking up tonight. Some lingering showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday, though most of us will just stay cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.
Sunday features a much-needed dose of sunshine, so good news is you have any Super Bowl parties planned. 60s also return for the latter half of the weekend, and next week in general features above average temperatures (70s are even a possibility!). We’re keeping an eye on a stormier pattern unfolding too that could bring a chance for some strong storms next Wednesday and Thursday, We’ll keep you posted, but in the meantime at least plan for some wet weather around beginning next Tuesday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.