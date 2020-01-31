2020 Financial Forecast Breakfast held at CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s Abbott Turner College of Business hosted the annual Forecast Breakfast Thursday morning.
The breakfast took place at the Cunningham Center on Columbus State’s campus.
Results of a survey of local businesses and households were revealed. The Butler Center at Columbus State conducted the survey.
The study shows households are feeling better about the economy this year than they did last year. As far as businesses, the survey shows people feel like next year will be great for expansion on the local and national level and that the cost doing business will expand.
"Optimism’s quite high for household financial situations in 2020,” said Ben Blair with the Butler Center for Business and Economic Research. “In our survey, we asked them do they think this is a good time to make a household purchase or not. This tells us something about the local consumer and their retail behavior. And this was at an all-time high in our survey for 2020. So, I think it's a very good time to make a household purchase bodes well for their financial conditioning.”
Over 300 local business leaders attended the event.
