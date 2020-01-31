2020 Financial Forecast Breakfast held at CSU

"Optimism’s quite high for household financial situations in 2020,” said Ben Blair with the Butler Center for Business and Economic Research. “In our survey, we asked them do they think this is a good time to make a household purchase or not. This tells us something about the local consumer and their retail behavior. And this was at an all-time high in our survey for 2020. So, I think it's a very good time to make a household purchase bodes well for their financial conditioning.”