Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As with any big event, especially in a major city where all aspects of the socioeconomic spectrum are represented, the Super Bowl is simply unaffordable for most people who live there. The NFL knows that and offers countless free and relatively low-priced events so people can experience some elements of Super Bowl week, but tickets for most are a pipe dream. There will be about 65,000 people in the stadium Sunday, and money to some of them will be no object when it comes to arranging black car service, high-end spirits and fine dining. That creates a wild dichotomy when compared to the reality of everyday life in Miami Gardens, Florida.