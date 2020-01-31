Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As with any big event, especially in a major city where all aspects of the socioeconomic spectrum are represented, the Super Bowl is simply unaffordable for most people who live there. The NFL knows that and offers countless free and relatively low-priced events so people can experience some elements of Super Bowl week, but tickets for most are a pipe dream. There will be about 65,000 people in the stadium Sunday, and money to some of them will be no object when it comes to arranging black car service, high-end spirits and fine dining. That creates a wild dichotomy when compared to the reality of everyday life in Miami Gardens, Florida.
MIAMI (AP) — Few Super Bowls in recent memory have appeared as competitive as 49ers-Chiefs. No wonder there's a little more buzz about this one. History and excitement are a nice combination for any championship game. The history stems from the Chiefs seeking their first title since 1970 when they won the fourth Super Bowl in the final matchup of AFL-NFL. The full merger took place the next season _ and Kansas City hasn't been back to the Super Bowl for which its founder, Lamar Hunt, provided the name. And the 49ers are seeking a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.
MIAMI (AP) — Even the oddsmakers aren't sure about this Super Bowl. That's how close the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers match up. The Chiefs are a 1-point favorite. That basically means a tossup. By kickoff on Sunday the 49ers could be the bettors' choice. There could be almost as much action on prop bets _ does Kyle Shanahan remember to run the ball if the Niners get ahead 28-3 in the second half, for example? Or a lot more bets on the over/under. That stands at 54 1-2 and seems a bit low.
MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was the breakout star of the NFC championship game after running for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Green Bay. His long and sometimes difficult journey to NFL stardom has been a popular topic of conversation in Miami during the week leading to the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mostert credits some of his success to his childhood love of surfing. He grew up in shark-infested waters off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The ocean provided tranquility for him and it still holds a special place in his heart.
MIAMI (AP) — It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game. Not this year. The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the most dynamic offense in the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers feature one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The men in charge of both units got interviews but were passed over. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with the Panthers, Browns and Giants during the team's bye before the playoffs. Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also interviewed with the Browns.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ed Reed is going back to his roots and rejoining the Miami Hurricanes. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been hired as the new chief of staff for the Hurricanes’ football program, a deal that was announced Thursday and will be finalized when the school completes a standard background check.
MIAMI (AP) — Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal. She also hopes she's blazing a path for more to follow. Sowers says she feels like a broken record but will continue saying that the most important thing is that she not be the last woman or openly gay coach at the Super Bowl. Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers' dream while growing up in Kansas and playing football in the yard with her twin sister. And yes, becoming an NFL head coach is on the San Francisco assistant's list.
UNDATED (AP) — Erin Andrews and Chris Myers may not get a lot of on-air time during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl 54, but they will have lots to contribute during Sunday's game. Besides reporting from the sidelines, Andrews and Myers will be the eyes and ears for the production truck as well as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Andrews will be on San Francisco's sideline while Myers will be with Kansas City. Andrews will be working her third Super Bowl while this is Myers' fifth.