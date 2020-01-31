John Delaney withdraws from 2020 presidential race

By Kimberly L. Wright | January 31, 2020 at 8:09 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 8:34 AM

(Gray News) - John Delaney, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, has withdrawn from the race, he said Friday.

The former representative from Maryland said in a statement on Twitter, “lt has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time.”

Delaney is the latest to drop out - joining more high-profile names such as Kamala Harris and Cory Booker in not making it to the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

