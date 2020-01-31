Kendrick High School in Columbus holds career fair for upcoming graduates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School in Columbus is helping its upcoming graduates prepare for their futures.
Nearly 100 seniors participated in a career fair in the school’s gym on Friday.
Dozens of vendors were in attendance, including first responders, local businesses, and colleges. Organizers said this is the push some students need to prepare for the real world.
“We really wanted to get the attention of our students who may not choose to go into a four-year institution,” said Assistant Principal Danya Albright. “Everybody doesn't go stepping into the college arena, so we have a mix of everyone out here to help our kids and prepare them for their future."
Administrators said they are looking to open the fair up to juniors next year.
