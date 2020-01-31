Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Some issues reported on Georgia voting machines in election
ATLANTA (AP) — Tuesday's special state House election was another chance to work out kinks with Georgia's new voting machines. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger traveled to the southwest Georgia district to observe the election. The Republican tells news outlets that the state's new ballot markers and counters performed well and that voters experienced “just two minor issues.” But state Democrats and poll watchers say they observed more problems, including failures of ballot markers, ballot printers and scanners as well as a lack of voter privacy. The big test looming for the new equipment is the March 24 presidential primary.
OFFICERS ARRESTED
Georgia police officers arrested in theft case
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two DeKalb County police officers were arrested Thursday for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit, authorities said. DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent, in a news release, says Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the department, were charged with computer theft and violating their oath of office. McClinton also faces one count of bribery, jail records show. McClinton and Anderson have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending disciplinary action, authorities said. They remain held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond. It was unknown if either officer is represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Ebenezer pastor Raphael Warnock enters US Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — The pastor of the Rev. Martin Luther King's church in Atlanta is running for the U.S. Senate. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is challenging newly appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Warnock has an influential pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church and quickly gained a key endorsement from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Loeffler is a wealthy businesswoman and political novice who already has to defend the seat against her fellow Republican, Rep. Doug Collins. Their battle over loyalty to President Donald Trump could test the support of suburban voters and women for the GOP in what's shaping up to be a battleground state.
ANTI-GANG BILLS-GEORGIA
Kemp's anti-gang push includes expanded prosecutor powers
ATLANTA (AP) — As part of his anti-gang push, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants prosecutors to be able to charge crimes across multiple counties and to be able to seek the death penalty for murders committed during gang activity. Some see Kemp's tough-on-crime message that was rolled out Thursday as a throwback to earlier Republican policies that would jail more people, going against a trend led in Georgia by Gov. Nathan Deal to reduce harsh sentences. Kemp, though, described his efforts as building of Deal's reforms. Supporters of his plan have said the state should differentiate, pursuing lenient policies for non-violent criminals, but harsher sanctions for the worst offenders.
AP-US-DELTA-UNIFORMS
Delta to launch new uniform program after worker complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and some airport customer service agents after complaints that uniforms that employees are required to wear are causing serious medical problems. The Atlanta-based airline announced the new program Wednesday. The director of Delta's New Uniform Program calls it “a big decision,” but says “we side with our people, and we are making a change.” Hundreds of Delta employees have sued Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands’ End, claiming the current uniforms are causing skin rashes and breathing difficulties. Delta plans to launch the new uniforms in late 2021.
ONLINE SALES TAXES-GEORGIA
Third-party sellers to pay Georgia sales tax under new law
ATLANTA (AP) — Third-party sellers using online marketplaces will have to pay sales taxes to the state of Georgia under a bill Gov. Brian Kemp has signed. The measure will tighten sales tax collections from online businesses including Amazon, eBay and Airbnb. Signed Thursday by Kemp, House Bill 276 takes effect April 1. Lawmakers eager to boost revenues reached an agreement on the measure in the opening days of this year's legislative session. State officials estimate that tightening marketplace rules could bring in $78 million for the state and $65 million for local governments in the first year.
GEORGIA SENATE ELECTION LAW
Georgia House rethinks plan for primaries in Senate election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's rules might not be changing after all for a special election pitting appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler against U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and others. Current law requires all candidates, Republican and Democrat, to run against each other on the November ballot, with a January runoff if no one wins a majority. House Bill 757 would require primary elections to determine party nominees ahead of the special election. On Thursday, the House Rules Committee returned the measure to the Governmental Affairs Committee for further work. House Speaker David Ralston later said the bill is unlikely to affect the U.S. Senate race.
AP-US-UPS-RESULTS
UPS deftly navigates shipping surge, hit by pension charge
Shares of UPS have slumped after the company gave a disappointing forecast for this year's profit. United Parcel Service says it expects 2020 earnings of $7.91 a share, give or take 15 cents. That's less than the $8.03 that Wall Street had expected. The company is expanding weekend service and beefing up its network to speed up deliveries for small- and medium-size businesses. Those are moves that UPS says will pay off in the long run. UPS' results for the peak fourth quarter, including Christmas, met Wall Street expectations even though the company took a loss because of a pension-related accounting charge.