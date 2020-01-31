Lockdown ends at 3 MCSD schools with suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was detained at Northside High School in Columbus Thursday morning.
At 9:30 a.m., Muscogee County students were in class. By 10 a.m., over a dozen police cars were barricading the parking lots of Northside High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, and North Columbus Elementary School.
Northside High students JaTyra Coleman and Dalton Walker were in school during the lockdown.
“We were scared. We didn’t know what to do. We didn’t even know what was going on," JaTyra said.
“I was scared for my life. I was scared my brother was going to die too,” said Dalton.
Gregory Arp, the police chief for the Muscogee County School District, said Columbus police officers were in pursuit of a stolen car parked in the Northside High parking lot.
“There was a brief foot pursuit after the vehicle pursuit, and the suspect was apprehended,” said Arp. “The school followed proper procedures to secure the perimeter to ensure no students or staff were ever at risk of being in danger.”
“They made us go into a corner. We had to sit there quietly. We couldn’t talk,” said Amariah Bondurant, another Northside High student.
While Columbus police have made one arrest, Arp said they have at least one more suspect. Their identities have not yet been released.
