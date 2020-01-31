Marshall looks to extend streak vs FAU

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Thundering Herd have been led by Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey has averaged 15.6 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists while West has recorded 14.4 points and 2.2 steals per game. The Owls have been led by Cornelius Taylor and Richardson Maitre, who are averaging 12.4 and nine points, respectively.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 23.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 13 over the last five games. He's also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.