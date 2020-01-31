Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins kicks off reelection campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff kicked off her 2020 reelection campaign on Thursday.
Supporters gathered at the Citizens Service Center at 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Donna Tompkins shared her vision with the citizens of Muscogee County and why she seeks to be reelected in 2020.
Tompkins said she has accomplished many things during her first term and hopes to continue. She said she’s proud of the work she’s done since taking office in 2016.
"Well, I think it's very important to try to get the word out to the public and again, I'm so thankful for all of the support of the people that came out tonight to support me,” said Tompkins.
Tompkins said there is still a lot of work left to be done and if reelected, she said she can continue the hard work and continued progress that Muscogee County citizens deserve.
