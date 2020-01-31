Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain

Drake University quarterback Ira Vandever, left, sits with his grandfather, Joe Vandever, Aug. 4, 2002, in St. Louis, Mo. As a youngster Ira Vandever sat wide-eyed and hung on every word as his grandfather, who was a code talker, recounted his days with the U.S. Marines in the Pacific during World War II. (Source: AP Photo/Diane L. Wilson/AP)