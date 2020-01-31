North Alabama looks to sweep Jacksonville

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up just 65.1 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He's also made 66.3 percent of his free throws this season.