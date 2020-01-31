Opelika man charged with possession of child pornography

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
49-year-old Steven Eric Sheldon is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation into obscene material being transmitted through social media to a female juvenile in Beauregard under 17 years old.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon was developed as a suspect through digital evidence. The sheriff’s office said multiple videos and images that depicted what appeared to be children under the age of 17 in provocative, sexual situations were found.
Sheldon was taken to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 20 where he provided a right’s advised statement admitting to transmitting obscene material and downloading multiple videos of child pornography.
Sheldon is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $40,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.
