River Dragons look to extend winning streak this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons are one of the hottest teams in the Federal Hockey League. Now it's time to take their game on the road as they try to climb the ladder in the FPHL's tough Western Division.
Thursday morning at the Civic Center, it was time to load up the bus and get all the gear stowed aboard their rolling home away from home as they head to upstate New York and a pair of games versus the Elmira Enforcers. The Dragons are carrying a six game winning streak into the weekend and feeling good about things.
“Things are just clicking,” defenseman Wayne Trumbley said. “The guys, we’re jelling as a team and we’re making the right plays at the right times. It’s just becoming a team, really.”
Forward Jay Croop agreed. “Everyone’s buying into the system and everyone’s coming together as a family,” he said. “I think that’s kind of what we were waiting to happen. It’s finally happening.”
Saturday night’s comeback effort, where they beat the Danville Dashers in a shootout, certainly gives them a boost.
So on a chilly January morning, boarding a bus that has all the comforts of home for that 16-hour long bus ride was a more pleasant chore. Now comes the task of trying to earn six points over the next two nights.
Head coach Jerome Bechard thinks they may be catching the Enforcers at the right time.
“I know Elmira’s gone through a little bit of a revamp and they’ve made a whole lot of different moves and changes, so hopefully we can catch them while they’re not familiar with each other and catch them on their heels,” said Bechard. “I guess the biggest thing is making sure that the guys understand how we got that six-game winning streak. We’ve just got to keep playing hard and working hard and keep coming back.”
The River Dragons and Enforcers play both Friday at Saturday nights in Elmira, with the puck dropping at 7 pm ET both nights.
