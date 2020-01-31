Storm Threat Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies will hang around for Saturday, with spotty wrap-around showers possible during the day. Gorgeous weather returns for Sunday with lots of sunshine & highs in the 60s.
Warming trend continues into next week ahead of the next storm system. Highs will reach the 70 degree mark Monday, and stay there through midweek. Meanwhile, clouds return on Monday, with a stray shower possible Tuesday.
Strong thunderstorms are becoming increasingly likely next Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. It’s too early to know the specific timing & threats. Pay close attention in the coming days as details become clearer.
Sunshine & more seasonable temps return for the end of the week behind the front.
