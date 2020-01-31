Suspect charged in shooting death on Central Ave. in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Eufaula man.
24-year-old Cordarius Jamal Turner is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Brandon Christopher Henry. Henry was shot Sunday, Jan. 26 on Center Street.
According to Eufaula police, Henry received multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Turner was developed a suspect and was arrested on Wednesday after an extensive investigation. Turner is being held in the Eufaula City Jail.
The shooting is still being investigated and more arrested are anticipated, according to Eufaula police.
