Suspect ID’d, arrested after 3 schools put on lockdown in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One suspect has been identified and arrested after three Muscogee County schools were put on lockdown Thursday.
Cornelius Hartman, 18, is charged with criminal trespass, disrupting public school, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement agency.
Northside High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, and North Columbus Elementary School were put on lockdown after two suspects involved in a non-school related incident were sighted in the vicinity of the school locations.
Police have not identified the second suspect.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.