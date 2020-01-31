United Way hosts food truck festival fundraiser in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosted a food truck festival fundraiser in Columbus on Friday.
The event included a bake sale, hot chocolate stand, and fun and games for the whole family. The food truck festival was organized to help fund programs in the community that are lifting the stigma around disabilities and mental health.
"So, our focus area this year is education and with that it will be consisting of implementing more mental health programs at school and also implementing a more inclusive environment at school, as well as more job opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Casey Sanda, a senior at Harris County High School.
The food truck festival was held at the United Way Office in Columbus.
