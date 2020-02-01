Dylan: Stormy pattern continues into February

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies will hang around for today, with spotty wrap-around showers possible at times. Gorgeous weather returns for Super Bowl Sunday with lots of sunshine & highs in the 60s.
Warming trend continues into the work week ahead of the next storm system. Highs will reach the 70 degree mark Monday, and stay there through midweek. Meanwhile, clouds increase on Monday, with a stray shower possible Tuesday.
Numerous showers & storms will break out across the Valley Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Some storms could become strong to severe. It’s too early to know the specific timing & threats. Pay close attention in the coming days as details become clearer.
Sunshine briefly returns Friday before yet another storm system brings more rain for next weekend.
