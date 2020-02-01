Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Climate change poses a threat to South Florida's way of life. That includes Miami's customary spot in the NFL's Super Bowl rotation. The game will be played Sunday in Miami for the 11th time, the most of any city. But the sea and temperature are rising, which could eventually make South Florida an unsuitable Super Bowl site. A leading expert on sea level rise says it could be a problem in 20 years or less. Scientists have warned the sea in South Florida could rise by up to 30 feet by the end of the century.
MIAMI (AP) — Passing the family business onto the kids is a delicate chore, even when the whole world isn't watching. When it plays out in the NFL, everyone gets to see the successes and failures unveiled in real time. This year’s Super Bowl features two of those stories. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan learned a lot of what he knows from his dad, Mike, who has three Super Bowl rings of his own back at home. Clark Hunt of the Chiefs took over the team when his trailblazing father, Lamar, died in 2006. Both transitions are good examples of sons who navigated the potential pratfalls of taking over the family business.
MIAMI (AP) — Andy Reid has won more games than any coach without a Super Bowl title. So people question whether he can win the big one. The knock against Reid throughout his 21-year coaching career has been his inability to win a championship. He was 1-4 in conference title games during 14 seasons in Philadelphia and the Eagles lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. Reid lost another conference title game at home last year with Kansas City. But the Chiefs returned to the AFC championship this season and advanced to face the 49ers on Sunday.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As with any big event, especially in a major city where all aspects of the socioeconomic spectrum are represented, the Super Bowl is simply unaffordable for most people who live there. The NFL knows that and offers countless free and relatively low-priced events so people can experience some elements of Super Bowl week, but tickets for most are a pipe dream. There will be about 65,000 people in the stadium Sunday, and money to some of them will be no object when it comes to arranging black car service, high-end spirits and fine dining. That creates a wild dichotomy when compared to the reality of everyday life in Miami Gardens, Florida.
MIAMI (AP) — The betting line for the Super Bowl has been just 1 or 1 1/2 points in the Kansas City Chiefs' favor since the odds came out almost two weeks ago. That means the kickers on the Chiefs' and San Francisco 49ers' sidelines could make the difference Sunday. The 37-year-old Robbie Gould could end up playing a key role in whether the 49ers get the franchise's sixth title. Kansas City's 24-year-old Harrison Butker could help deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl win since 1970. Both kickers say they approach every kick the same no matter the magnitude of the game.
MIAMI (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers play old-school football with a twist. Coach Kyle Shanahan's offense is run-oriented but the Niners don't just line up and play power football. Shanahan designed a creative scheme featuring a variety of motions, jet-sweeps and play-action that takes pressure off quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco had the league's No. 2 rushing offense in the regular season and it has been even better in the playoffs. Garoppolo threw only eight passes in the NFC championship game against Green Bay because he didn't have to do much.
MIAMI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. They have the fastest wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, one of the premier tight ends in Travis Kelce and one of the elite coaches in Andy Reid. Those are all compelling reasons for why the Chiefs could win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday, but it's not the biggest one. No, most fans back in Kansas City are pinning their hopes on something far less tangible: fate. The way the postseason has played out has folks thinking the Chiefs and their popular coach are simply due when they play the San Francisco 49ers.
MIAMI (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have won games almost every way possible this season. They've won high-scoring and low-scoring games. They've won with a dominant running game behind Raheem Mostert and an efficient passing game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. That versatility will prove to be the difference in the Super Bowl when the Niners will have enough to edge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That would give San Francisco its record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.