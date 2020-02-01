Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The team overseeing removal plans for a cargo ship that capsized on the Georgia coast in September wants to surround the vessel with a giant mesh screen before cutting it into pieces. An Army Corps of Engineers document issued Tuesday says the salvage team hopes to remove all large sections of the South Korean ship Golden Ray before hurricane season starts June 1. The plan submitted to the Army Corps for a permit would fence in the shipwreck using mesh netting that stretches from the surface to the seabed. The mesh would be anchored to dozens of steel pilings driven into the sea floor. The Golden Ray was leaving the Port of Brunswick with a load of automobiles Sept. 8 when it overturned in the shipping channel.