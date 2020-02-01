Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns the public of Publishers Clearing House Scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam that’s targeting residents.
The sheriff’s office said it’s received reports of a caller identifying themselves as a representative of the Publishers Clearing House. The caller claims the recipient has won the Clearing House but must pay a processing fee before the winnings can be collected.
The sheriff’s office said if anyone receive this call, they should hang up and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.
