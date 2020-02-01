One person dies in fire on County Road 190 in Valley, Ala.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a fire in Valley, Alabama Saturday morning.
The East Alabama Water, Sewer, and Fire District responded to the fire on County Road 190 at around 1 a.m.
While responding to the fire, units were notified of an entrapment in the structure. Upon arrival, crews began fire suppression of heavy fire as well as rescue operations.
According to the East Alabama Water, Sewage, and Fire District, well over 75 percent of the structure was involved in fire.
Shortly after entry into the structure, firefighters located the victim and removed them from the structure to await EMS. Immediate medical treatment was initiated.
The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center Lanier where the victim later died.
The cause of the fire in s under investigation.
