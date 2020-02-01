Proposed quarry north of Opelika could possibly shut down nearby nonprofit

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A proposed quarry north of Opelika could lead to the end of a nonprofit organization.
Storybook Farm aims to empower children experiencing hardships by creating human-animal interactions.
Dean Little, founder and executive director of Story Book Farm, said the proposed quarry site is within miles of her farm. The short distance may lead to the mother of a cystic fibrosis patient not enrolling her child because of air pollution. Additionally, explosions from the quarry can easily scare the animals on the farm.
The nonprofit relies on donors, which may also disappear.
"We are a 100 percent fundraising organization,” said Little. “We don't charge a nickel to any parent, any school, any organization that comes to Storybook. So, fundraising is of paramount importance. So, you're going to ask a donor to invest in a potentially hazardous condition? That could potentially close our farm."
Concerned citizens have until Feb. 20 to send a letter or petition to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
